NBAA Notes Improvement In FAA’s Views On Medical/Mental Health Issues

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) has been very involved in advocating for pilots dealing with medical and mental health issues. The trade association wants to ensure those pilots can continue to fly “as long as it’s safe to do so.” While NBAA is primarily focused on career aviators, its efforts on this front affect all licensed pilots’ ability to fly.

Mark Larsen, NBAA director of safety and flight operations, said, “In conversations with our members about this, it’s very clear that folks are really struggling with these issues. They want to feel like they can get help and, and thankfully, we’re in a position to say you can get help and it’s likely not going to be career-ending.”

The NBAA points to progress over the last 12 months. Recently, the FAA has approved the antidepressant medication Wellbutrin as an agency-approved drug for pilots. Larsen said, “This is one that people are asking a lot of questions about on pilot forums, as they’re having good results with it. It’s progress, right? If we can do it safely, why would we keep these folks on the ground?” NBAA also noted the FAA said it would eliminate a requirement for pilots who are on approved antidepressants to undergo—and pay for—annual neurocognitive follow-up exams.

Larsen also pointed out that overreaching requirements placed on pilots with medical and mental health concerns can be counterproductive. He cited a Journal of Occupational and Environmental Medicine study last year, which found that more than 56 percent of pilots surveyed admitted to avoiding seeking health care for fear of losing flying privileges.

Dr. Quay Snyder, president, CEO and co-founder of Aviation Medicine Advisory Service, who serves on the NBAA Safety Committee, said FAA Federal Air Surgeon Dr. Susan Northrup “has demonstrated a full commitment to recognizing mental wellness as a critical element of aviation safety and optimizing performance.”

“Examples include the FAA hiring more psychiatrists and neuropsychologists on their HQ staff,” Snyder added, “to shorten the review times of medical certificate holders’ mental health conditions.”