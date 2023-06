Flying into the Class D Purdue University Airport (home of the Purdue Boilermakers), I heard tower say, “N1234 enter right downwind for Runway 28.”

A few minutes later the tower said, “N1234, I know you’re from Bloomington (home of Indiana Hoosiers), but it’s your other right.”

Apparently the plane had turned left.

Then someone else came on frequency saying, “No wonder they can’t play basketball anymore….”

Matt Balla

Bloomington, Indiana