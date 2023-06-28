VoltAero Chooses Avidyne To Develop Avionics for Its Casio 330

French-based VoltAero announced today (June 27) it has selected Avidyne to develop and supply avionics for its Cassio 330 electro-hybrid clean-sheet aircraft design. Jean Botti, VoltAero CEO and chief technical officer, said, “In developing an all-new airplane family to set the standards for electric aircraft, our exclusive agreement with Avidyne ensures that Cassio’s avionics are just as advanced, innovative and capable for the future operators.”

VoltAero introduced the prototype of the five-seat Cassio 330 at the Paris Air Show this month. First flight is anticipated by year end, powered by a 330-kilowatt electric-hybrid propulsion system.

Avidyne’s avionics suite will include its Quantum 14-inch displays configured in a dual PFD/MFD (Primary Flight Display/Multi-function Display) format. “Avidyne will customize the avionics’ human-machine interface [HMI] specifically for the Cassio 330’s flight operations, significantly facilitating the pilot workload while managing the aircraft’s electric-hybrid propulsion system,” according to the Florida-based avionics company. Avidyne president Dan Schwinn, said, “The Quantum open avionics platform has been specifically developed to meet the unique requirements of the next generation of hybrid aircraft, and is well aligned to support the Cassio 300’s advanced hybrid electric systems and aircraft missions.”