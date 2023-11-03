Senator’s Cherokee Crashed On Takeoff

On Thursday, the NTSB released its preliminary report on an Oct. 1 plane crash in Moab that killed North Dakota Senator Doug Larsen and his family.
According to the report, the aircraft collided with a hill shortly after takeoff before crashing into the ground about a half-mile away from the runway. At the time of the takeoff roll, the pilot-controlled runway lights were not illuminated.
Security footage showed the aircraft, a Piper PA-28-140, landing at the Canyonlands Regional Airport (KCNY) in Moab, Utah, around 5:47 p.m. An FBO employee stated he saw the pilot take on 27 gallons of fuel from the self-serve fuel island before parking the aircraft and borrowing the courtesy car for a few hours.
The report states the four occupants returned and boarded the airplane around 8:11 p.m. A witness reported it was very dark outside with no illumination from the moon. The witness said after the aircraft took off, it banked steeply to the right and then appeared to lose altitude. ADS-B data corroborated the witness’ statement, showing the aircraft climb to 200 feet during the right turn after takeoff before descending.
According to the NTSB, a “examination of the engine revealed no mechanical malfunctions or failures that would have precluded normal operations.”
A clear indication of what caused the crash was not available. The NTSB will release a final report later.
5500′ density altitude, full fuel, 4 passengers, in a PA28-140?
There is an old saying about Grumman Travelers that they have comfortable seating for 4 full size adults; you can’t take off, but you can seat them fine.
I owned a 108hp ’72 AA-1A. It’d do OK with one aboard but couldn’t get out of its way at Edwards AFB on a hot day.
The first plane I took my parents for a ride in after I got my license was a PA-28-140. Where they lived was about an hour and 45 minutes away so I was able to burn off some fuel before I took off. That was the first time I had flown it near gross takeoff weight and it does not have good performance. The 140s and 150s are noticeably under powered. If it really was four adults and full fuel there is no way it was under max gross weight.
Seems the most likely cause at a glance. I operated a PA-28-161 at close to gross weight once in flight school, luckily we were in flatland at a density altitude of under 1,500lb. A Cherokee 140 is one of those planes that is basically a 4 seater in name only, I bet with full fuel and your statistical average by weight American couple in the front seats, you’re already outside of limits.
I used to fly a C172 in Okla summertime. Never had flown it with more than myself and one other person. Loaded two large others into the backseat. Headed down the runway, at about my usual rotation time eased the yoke back. To my serious surprise, the nosewheel lifted off the runway and the two mains just stayed there rolling along. Was my first density altitude experience. C172s and PA28, just not four place airplanes really.
Sounds like VFR into hard IFR conditions (pitch darkness), followed by disorientation…
Private (i.e. GA) pilots do not operate to airline standards. These preventable crashes will continue to occur until pilots are held accountable. A drive in the family plane, even a trip around the pattern, is in no way even remotely similar to driving to the store to get a loaf of bread and a half gallon of milk. Until that basic concept is drilled into every student pilot’s head, we’ll continue to read about these preventable crashes. Only after this has become an unconscious deep belief system, can the student go about employing mitigation strategies: thorough checklisted preflights, checklisted climbs, checklisted cruises, checklisted descents etc.; rigorous no expense spared 100 hour inspections and preventative maintenances; and mandatory four or five point harnesses for everyone on board, and/or Amsafe airbags.
Good points Rich, but even with all the above mitigation strategies employed GA ops will never be to airline standards.
Hi John: GA will probably not reach airline standards, but imho it’s a worthy goal. I’m not alone in this way of thinking. There are more than several YouTube videographers who promote the same idea: that every single time one fly’s one must adhere to a rigorous and thorough thought process of anticipating and planning how to mitigate and/or avoid serious crashes…especially on the takeoff roll and up to at least 1,000 feet AGL. Making that more difficult is that many GA aircraft are not especially crashworthy, especially those designed and manufactured beginning in the late 1930’s and through the 1940’s…that are still being manufactured. (hopefully MOSAIC will address this structural issue and provide the regulatory permissions for designer/manufacturers to create aircraft with more crash prevention structure). So far, Diamond, seems to be the possibly only company that has addressed these structural concerns, at least in the certified world.
Alarmist rhetoric. First of all, GA fatalities have been fairly reliably decreasing for at least 20 years. While higher quality training is a laudable goal and probably a doable one, GA cannot and will not operate to airline standards because it cannot exist that way. GA is already more of a rich man’s playground with every passing year, climbing out of the grasp of the middle class like a shiny new creation of a millionaire youtuber. If we start inspecting aircraft that aren’t built to airliner standards like they’re airliners, it’ll be a wonderful world for people who can spend a couple million on a personal plane, and the junkyards will be full of planes formerly owned by people like me. Well, maybe not me, I don’t have one yet because I can’t exactly afford anything north of a sub 80hp postwar two seater.
Can mostly understand why some countries require an IFR ticket to fly at night. On some nights, I would say it is the only way to takeoff and not kill yourself.
Naive or hubris? The planned flight was such a slog- I fail to see how one could’ve carried out such a long mission in such a slow plane. I know the aircraft and our NAS can certainly handle long trips like this, but not the pilot. I’d be too tired and/or bored to be at my A-game. In 40 years of flying I only took two 5+ hour trips and they sucked the joy and energy of flying.
The above comments regarding more rigorous standards withstanding, we’re deal with the basics in this incident… likely over max gross weight. Shocking how many pilots have a caviler attitude about W&B. “Ah, the manufactures uses overly conservative number” or “If the door closes on the payload it will fly. High density altitude like 5,500 obviously robs power, but power is further lost if mixture is not set right as well.
Was Husband, Wife, and 2 young children.