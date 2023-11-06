Best of the Web: Duxford’s Unique Bf 109

Great Britain’s Imperial War Museum at Duxford has one of the best collections of World War II aircraft to be found anywhere and the staff is good at the kind of outreach videos we’re featuring this week. This video explains the fascinating tale of a Messerschmitt Bf 109 forced down in England during the Battle of Britain in 1940. The pilot landed the aircraft gear-up and it remained remarkably intact. It later toured both the U.K. and the U.S. to raise money for the war effort. At Duxford, it’s on display almost as it was found, with a pretzeled prop and even some of the original paint.