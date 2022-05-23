Stricken Caravan Pilot Recovering From Artery Tear

The 64-year-old pilot who collapsed at the controls of a Cessna Caravan before an untrained passenger took the controls a couple of weeks ago is recovering from the life-threatening condition that felled him. At a news conference last week, reporters were told Kenneth Allen, of Lake Wales, Florida, suffered an aortic dissection, a stroke-like event in which the inner lining of the aortic artery separates from the outer layer to create a blockage. Allen complained of a headache moments before he became incapacitated. When he lost consciousness, passenger Darren Harrison, who had no flying experience, took control, recovered from a dive and with help from air traffic controllers managed to find Palm Beach Airport and land the aircraft. For Allen, the emergency was far from over and another heroic effort was about to begin.
Paramedics met the airplane and rushed him to a local hospital. The relatively rare artery tear was diagnosed and he was sent to another hospital where Dr. Nishant Patel conducted a nine-hour surgery to fix the issue. Patel said the surgery, which involved cooling Allen’s body to 20 degrees so blood flow could be interrupted to replace the damaged section of artery, was a success and Allen is recovering. It’s not clear whether the condition will cause Allen to lose his medical.
Whoa I had one of these! Mine took the form of a stroke due to occurring in the vertebral artery in my neck. Most are believed to be due to injury, often minor, plus bad luck. The chest ones are apparently often weightlifters who banged the bar on their chests the wrong way. No one who treated me had heard of a re-occurrence. The only well-known example we could find was the Australian national cricket player who died immediately after taking a knock to the head just below his helmet.
This is how bad luck turns into very good luck.
For those who are scratching their heads at Allen’s body temp being lowered to 20 degrees F, well below freezing, his body temp was actually lowered to 20 degrees C or 68 degrees F.