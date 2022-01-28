Textron Aviation Revenue Down In Q4, Up For Year

Revenue for Textron’s aviation segment came in at $1.4 billion for the fourth quarter (Q4) 2021, down $201 million compared to the same time period last year, the company announced in its Q4 2021 income report. Textron cited lower aircraft volume as the primary cause of the drop with 46 jets and 43 commercial turboprops delivered in Q4 2021, dropping from 61 of each in the final quarter of 2020. Segment profit for the quarter was $137 million, up $29 million from last year.

Textron also noted that yearly revenue for Textron Aviation jumped from $3.97 billion in 2020 to $4.56 billion in 2021. The company delivered 167 jets and 125 turboprops for the year, increasing from 132 and 113 respectively in 2020. The segment’s backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $4.1 billion.

On the helicopter side, Textron subsidiary Bell posted Q4 revenues of $858 million, a $13 million drop from last year, which the company attributes to lower military revenues partially offset by higher commercial revenues. Bell delivered 59 commercial helicopters in the quarter compared to 57 in Q4 2020. Bell’s backlog at the end of the fourth quarter was $3.9 billion.