UK Firms Merge To Build Hydrogen Hybrid Airplanes

Simple Flying is reporting British firms Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions are merging to create a series of hydrogen-electric fuel cell aircraft, the first of which is expected to be in service in 2026. Britten-Norman still makes the Islander light twin commuter and cargo aircraft, and the first hybrid design from the new company will be based on the nine-seat Islander, which has been in service for 50 years. Cranfield has been working on hydrogen propulsion systems for several years and is now working on the setup for the Islander.
Once the hybrid Islander is flying, the company wants to retrofit an existing 10- to 19-seat commuter aircraft and have it flying by 2028. Then, the company hopes to build a clean-sheet 20- to 50-passenger aircraft built specifically for the new propulsion system. They hope to have that in the air by 2032. A 50- to 100-seat design is in the far future, the company says. “The merging of Britten-Norman and Cranfield Aerospace Solutions will create a new market leader in green aircraft manufacturing, bringing together joint strengths in aerospace manufacturing, certification and innovation,” said Britten-Norman CEO William Hynett.
Since it takes more energy to generate (and then cool) Hydrogen than you ever get from using it, I’m not so sure it lowers cost or total emissions.
I have no feel for the power-weight ratio of these hydrogen fuel cell systems, but a lot of people do seem to think it can work. But you are right, the inefficiencies & disadvantages inherent in all these combustion-alternatives don’t get the attention than they deserve.
True, but that’s not why it is being pursued. Its an answer to the demands of an agenda. And as such it is superior to battery powered airplanes which will likely never be practical.
Agreed, it’s an answer to a question generated by an agenda. That’s how many aircraft designs have started. Time will tell if the design (or the agenda) work out as put forward.