United FO Eyed As Next FAA Chief

Russ Niles
YOUNGSTOWN AIR RESERVE STATION, Ohio -- Air Force Reserve Maj. John Boccieri sits in the pilot's seat on the flight deck of a C-130H Hercules tactical cargo transport aircraft on the flightline here, Feb. 18. Major Boccieri recently returned to duty as pilot and aircraft commander with the 910th Airlift Wing's 773rd Airlift Squadron after a two-year term as U.S. Congressman for Ohio's 16th district. U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Bob Barko Jr.

There are a few familiar names being bandied about for President Joe Biden’s nomination to replace FAA Administrator Steve Dickson, who is leaving the post this week. But according to the travel Web site Skift the leading contender may be a dark horse. Apparently former NTSB Chair Debra Hersman, current U.S. Ambassador to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) Sully Sullenberger and the FAA’s current deputy administrator Bradley Mims are in the running but there’s a relative unknown, John Boccieri, who’s being promoted in Washington back rooms to be Biden’s pick.

Boccieri is a United Airlines FO but he’s also a former congressman from Ohio and the current vice commander of the Pittsburgh Air Reserve base. Among those lobbying for Boccieri’s nomination is Todd Insler, chairman of the United Chapter of the Airline Pilots Association. He argues Boccieri’s well rounded background makes him a better choice than the other more famous contenders. “His resume shows he is qualified and competent,” Insler said. “We need someone who knows the ins and outs of government and the ins and outs of safety,” Insler said. 

