Avionics Sales Rise For Ninth Consecutive Quarter

Avionics sales have increased for the ninth consecutive quarter, according to the Aircraft Electronics Association (AEA) third quarter (Q3) 2022 Avionics Market Report. AEA found that Q3 sales rose 4.6 percent from the second quarter of 2022 and 23.2 percent compared to the same time period last year. For the first nine months of the year, forward-fit sales rose 39.1 percent and retrofit sales saw a 0.4 percent increase. AEA noted that forward-fit sales for Q3 2022 alone came in at more than $407 million, representing the largest sales total in that category in the history of the report.

“While year-over-year avionics sales in the retrofit market are nearly flat, the overwhelming majority of the total sales growth is taking place in the forward-fit market,” said AEA president and CEO Mike Adamson. “Avionics installed in newly manufactured aircraft were valued at more than $400 million this quarter for the first time in our report’s history, and our industry is seeing a healthy demand for brand-new general aviation aircraft.”

More than $2.08 billion in avionics sales was reported to AEA for the first nine months of the year, an 18.3 increase from 2021’s $1.76 billion. 45.5 percent of sales through the third quarter of 2022 came from the retrofit market while 54.5 percent came from forward-fit sales. Companies that separated their sales numbers between North America and other international markets reported that 73.7 of their sales so far this year occurred in the U.S. and Canada. Sales numbers represented in AEA’s Avionics Market Report include all components and accessories in cockpit, cabin, software upgrades, portables, certified and noncertified aircraft electronics for business and general aviation aircraft, as well as all hardware, batteries and chargeable product upgrades from participating manufacturers.

The complete AEA Q3 2022 Avionics Market Report can be found on AEA’s website.