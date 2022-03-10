DC Capital Partners Purchases uAvionix

uAvionix announced on Wednesday that it has been acquired by investment firm DC Capital Partners (DCCP). According to uAvionix, the move will provide the company with “the means to impact the broader aerospace and defense markets.” The company emphasized that it remains committed to its customers, products and strategies in the general aviation and unmanned aircraft systems (UAS/drone) sectors.

“DCCP share our passion for connecting everything that flies, especially our current general aviation and UAS avionics products,” said uAvionix CEO Paul Beard. “DCCP’s experience in maturing young companies will help us to improve our internal operations, allowing us to expand our solutions to existing, adjacent and defense markets, while enabling us to scale globally.”

uAvionix was founded in 2015 and introduced its skyBeacon ADS-B Out solution in July 2017. The company focuses on offering low SWaP (size, weight and power) TSO-certified and uncertified avionics for general aviation, UAS and airport surface vehicles. DCCP is a Virginia-based private equity investment firm with over 60 acquisitions and $1 billion in total investments.