Joby, CAE Partner On eVTOL Training Simulators

Simulator technology and aviation training company CAE has partnered with Joby Aviation to develop and qualify flight simulation training devices for Joby’s electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft. According to the companies, the project will leverage “core simulation technology Joby has been developing for the past five years.” Joby, which plans to both manufacture and operate its aircraft, is looking to launch an air taxi service in 2024.

“We are thrilled to partner with Joby to help bring their pioneering vision to life,” said CAE group president for civil aviation training solutions Nick Leontidis. “With more than 75 years of experience in the design, development, and manufacture of flight simulators, CAE brings extensive expertise with new aircraft types to support the qualification of Joby’s eVTOL fixed base flight training device and full flight simulator with the FAA.”

In addition to pursuing FAA certification for its eVTOL design, Joby is also currently working with the agency to secure its Part 135 air carrier certificate. The company’s air taxi is expected to have a top speed of 200 MPH, range of up to 150 miles and be capable of seating a pilot and four passengers. As previously reported by AVweb, one of Joby’s two eVTOL prototypes crashed during testing last month and it is not yet known how the accident could affect the certification timeline.