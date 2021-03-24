PAL-V Picks Aspen Evolution For Liberty

Aspen Avionics announced on Wednesday that its Evolution 1000 primary flight display will be the “display of choice” for the PAL-V Liberty roadable gyroplane. Aspen introduced the first Evolution display over 15 years ago and has currently installed more than 20,000 units worldwide. PAL-V finalized the full certification basis for the Liberty, which included the Evolution 1000 PFD installation, with the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) last month.

“Over the 10-year journey of design and flight testing, we were determined to install systems that have a proven track record; with equipment that is easy to operate and companies that share our determination of safety as a key factor in PAL-V’s development,” said PAL-V supply chain manager Jeroen van de Braak. “Aspen Avionics checked all the boxes,”.

As previously reported by AVweb, the PAL-V Liberty passed its European road admission tests last October. In the air, the Rotax 912iS-powered aircraft has a top speed of 180 km/h (97 knots), useful load of 246 kilograms (542 pounds) and range of 500 kilometers (270 NM). It can travel at up to 160 km/h (100 MPH) on the ground with a 1,315-kilometer (817-mile) range.