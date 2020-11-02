Short Final: FL680

Editorial Staff
1

While flying from San Jose International Airport to Portland International Airport we heard the following:

Oakland Center: “Pinion, cleared to FL680.”

Bonanza 12AB: “Oakland Center, Bonanza 12AB with a question, when able.”

Oakland Center: “12AB, go ahead.”

Bonanza 12AB: “Did I just hear you clear an aircraft to climb above 60,000 feet?”

Oakland Center: “Affirmative, 12AB.”

Bonanza 12AB: “What kind of aircraft is that?”

Oakland Center: “A military aircraft.”

The exchange abruptly ended there.

Daniel Sternbergh

San Jose, CA

1 COMMENT

  1. Beale AFB north of Sacramento is home to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, which operates the U-2 Dragon Lady, and before its retirement in the 90s, the SR-71 Blackbird. Back when I was stationed there the SR-71s used the static call sign “Aspen,” and the U-2s were “Pinion.”