Short Final: FL680

While flying from San Jose International Airport to Portland International Airport we heard the following:
Oakland Center: “Pinion, cleared to FL680.”
Bonanza 12AB: “Oakland Center, Bonanza 12AB with a question, when able.”
Oakland Center: “12AB, go ahead.”
Bonanza 12AB: “Did I just hear you clear an aircraft to climb above 60,000 feet?”
Oakland Center: “Affirmative, 12AB.”
Bonanza 12AB: “What kind of aircraft is that?”
Oakland Center: “A military aircraft.”
The exchange abruptly ended there.
Daniel Sternbergh
San Jose, CA
Beale AFB north of Sacramento is home to the 9th Strategic Reconnaissance Wing, which operates the U-2 Dragon Lady, and before its retirement in the 90s, the SR-71 Blackbird. Back when I was stationed there the SR-71s used the static call sign “Aspen,” and the U-2s were “Pinion.”