Short Final: Landing Fees

I was flying up to New York several years ago to the U.S. Open tennis tournament. Having an idea of the massive traffic in the area, I studied the arrival to LaGuardia Airport and had it all punched into my GPS. Getting very close, flying IFR in my single‑engine airplane, I was feeling pretty proud of myself for clicking off the waypoints when I received the following from approach:

New York Approach: “November 51 lima hotel, do you know what the landing fees are at LaGuardia?”

I caught my breath and said: “No, I don’t.”

Approach: “They are over $250.”

This was many years ago.

Approach (continued): “Maybe you’d rather go to Teterbobo?”

Me: “Ah that would be great but I’ll have to do some re‑routing.”

Approach: “That’s ok, just take a 340 heading and I’ll vector you.”

What a relief! I was thinking that controller really rescued my wallet.

David Alger

Lago Vista, Texas