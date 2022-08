I was flying a Lear with a callsign of Coyote going into Midland, Texas.

Me: “Fort Worth Center, Coyote 123, request EASYY for the straight‑in Runway 28 in Midland.”

Center: “Coyote 123, cleared direct EASYY.”

Me: “Direct EASYY, thank you. That’ll make it easy for 28. (Laughter)”

Later…

Center: “Coyote 123, contact Midland approach. Ya’ll take it easy. And thanks—haven’t had that much fun in a long time.”

Trudi Enge

El Paso, Texas