Aviat Husky Crashes During Testing

An Aviat A-1C-200 Husky registered to the manufacturer went down near Grover, Wyoming, on Monday. The pilot reportedly sustained minor injuries after successfully bailing out and deploying his emergency parachute. According to Aviat, which is based in Afton, Wyoming, the aircraft was involved in experimental flight testing.

“Aviat Aircraft Inc., is fully cooperating with the FAA and NTSB in their investigations into the incident,” the company said in a statement. “Aviat Aircraft Inc., is also conducting an investigation into the event and will release more details at a later date.”

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Star Valley EMS and Afton Volunteer Fire Department responded to the accident, which occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time on Aug. 10. No post-crash fire was reported, although the wreckage was sprayed down as a precaution. The cause of the crash is not yet known.