Universal Avionics Opens Online Academy

Universal Avionics (UA) has launched a new online learning center designed to provide on-demand course access for its customers and dealers. According to the company, UA Academy courses are geared toward pilots, technicians and UA authorized dealers/integrators. Courses will offer a mix of instructional videos and interactive content along with optional desktop training software and scenario-based instructor-led training.

“As a company who provides groundbreaking and innovative solutions, we recognize the importance of providing state-of-the-art training,” said UA CEO Dror Yahav. “Now, more than ever, with COVID-19, we are seeing an increased need for online learning. As a company, we’ve worked diligently to develop additional technology-based training devices to further support self and remote training, which will complement UA Academy.”

Available courses currently include SBAS Flight Management System (FMS) Operations, Vertical Navigation VNAV Made Easy, InSight Display System Operations for Fixed Wing, FMS End User Maintenance, FMS Return to Service and Data Link Fundamentals. Registration is required for academy access, which is limited to UA customers and authorized dealers/integrators.