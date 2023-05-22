FAA To Invest $100 Million To Reduce Runway Incursions

The FAA announced on Monday that it has awarded over $100 million in funding aimed at reducing runway incursions. The money will go to 12 airports for projects such as reconfiguring taxiways, installing airfield lighting and constructing new taxiways. Funding sources include the FAA’s Airport Improvement Program and the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

“Some airfields have complex layouts that can create confusion for pilots and other airport users,” said FAA Associate Administrator Shannetta Griffin. “This funding will reconfigure complex taxiway and runway intersections to help prevent incursions and enhance the safety of the National Airspace System.”

Among the airports receiving funding are Tucson International Airport (KTUS), San Diego International Airport (KSAN), Harry Reid International Airport (KLAS), Republic Airport (KFRG) and Norman Y. Mineta San Jose International Airport (KSJC). As previously reported by AVweb, the FAA held a safety summit last March following a series of serious runway incursions earlier this year. The agency noted that it has also introduced several runway safety technologies such as runway status lights, the Airport Surface Detection Equipment, Model X (ASDE-X) radar surveillance system and ASDE-X taxiway arrival prediction.