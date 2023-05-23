Bombardier Completes EcoJet Phase One Testing

Bombardier has completed the first phase of testing on its EcoJet blended-wing-body aircraft research project. The company reported that it has seen positive results during the “design optimization loops and initial flight test campaign,” which used a small-scale model approximately 7 percent the size of a large business jet. The second phase of the EcoJet test campaign has already been launched using a model twice as large.

“We are very pleased to see the highly engaging results yielded so far and to continue our trailblazing work as we kick off the next phase of this game-changing research project,” said Stephen McCullough, Bombardier senior vice president of engineering and product development. “The EcoJet research project has garnered a high level of interest across the industry, and we are looking forward to mobilizing partners as we continue to define the future of business aviation.”

As previously reported by AVweb, Bombardier announced the EcoJet project last year at the 2022 European Business Aviation Convention and Exhibition (EBACE) in Geneva, Switzerland. The company says it plans to use EcoJet to develop and mature technologies for future projects with the goal of reducing aircraft emissions by “up to 50% through a combination of aerodynamic and propulsion enhancements.” According to Bombardier, project successes so far include the deployment of a next-generation Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) platform, the confirmation of a sixth-generation transonic wing modeling capability and the demonstration of a new aircraft control architecture.