AOPA Launches New Flight Planning Tool

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) announced the launch of a new online flight planner on Wednesday. The customized version of the iFlightPlanner platform is intended to replace the AOPA’s previous online flight planning tool, which is being retired at the end of the month. iFlightPlanner features include a Google Maps interface with U.S. aviation charts, stored routes, custom waypoints, altitude comparison, certified weather briefings and flight plan filing. It also offers overlays such as weather, current fuel prices, TFRs and special use airspace.

“From day one, iFlightPlanner’s evolution has been driven by member feedback and this new version will be no different,” said iFlightPlanner director of business development Andy Matthews. “We encourage AOPA members to share their feedback as they begin using the new planner and help shape new features to further enhance every member’s flight planning experience.”

According to AOPA, stored flight plans and profiles set up through the previous planner prior to April 22, 2020, will be pre-loaded into iFlightPlanner. The planner is accessible through desktop web browsers, tablets and mobile devices. It is available for free to AOPA members.