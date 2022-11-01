American Airlines Cadet Academy Announces First Collegiate Partner

American Airlines has partnered with Tulsa, Oklahoma-based Spartan College of Aeronautics and Technology to expand its Cadet Academy. Via the partnership, academy cadets will have the option to earn an Associate of Applied Science in Aviation Flight degree from Spartan College while simultaneously working on their FAA certificates and ratings. The agreement is the first collegiate partnership for the academy, which was launched in 2018.

“The American Airlines Cadet Academy is designed to address all of the obstacles associated with a traditional flight training path,” said American Airlines managing director of aviation recruiting and programs Christina Flores. “We are thrilled to offer a new pathway which includes building flight time while working towards a college degree with the support of mentorship and financial aid.”

In addition to the degree opportunity, the partnership will expand the academy’s training network to five locations. Spartan College noted that its Aviation Flight program “can be completed in as few as 17 months” with graduates qualifying for a restricted Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certificate at 1,250 flight hours. American Airlines Cadet Academy graduates are offered interviews with American regional carriers Envoy, Piedmont and PSA after reaching ATP flight hour requirements.