NAFI Board Gets New Chair

Karen Kalishek has officially assumed the role of Board Chair of the National Association of Flight Instructors (NAFI), according to an announcement from the organization on Monday. She takes over from Bob Meder, who held the position for eight years. A full-time flight instructor, Kalishek joined the NAFI board in March 2018.

“Having the opportunity to be a board member of this highly respected and vital association since 2018 has been a privilege,” said Kalishek. “Now, I am truly honored to take on this role and I appreciate the board’s trust in me. I look forward to continuing the important work NAFI does for aviation education as it has since NAFI’s founding by Jack Eggspuehler and colleagues in 1967.”

Kalishek holds bachelor’s degrees in accounting and business administration along with a master’s in business administration. She is a designated pilot examiner, airline transport pilot, three-time NAFI Master Instructor, FAA Gold Seal Instructor, instrument, multiengine and glider instructor, FAASTeam lead representative and advanced ground and instrument ground instructor. In addition, Kalishek is a major in the Civil Air Patrol (CAP) and serves as a volunteer flight instructor, check pilot, examiner, mission pilot and cadet orientation pilot for the organization.