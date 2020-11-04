Pilatus PC-12 NGX FTD Receives FAA Approval

A new Level 6 Pilatus PC-12 NGX flight training device (FTD) built by Frasca International has been approved by the FAA, Pilatus announced on Wednesday. Earlier this summer, the first of the new FTDs was delivered to Simcom Aviation Training in Scottsdale, Arizona, where it has been undergoing evaluation by “Pilatus factory pilots, Frasca and SIMCOM engineers, PC-12 NGX customers, and FAA evaluation pilots.” According to Frasca, the simulator is the first PC-12 NGX FTD in service.

“The market response to the new PC-12 NGX has exceeded our own expectations, and flight crews have been very keen to access formal classroom and simulator training for it,” said Pilatus VP of general aviation Ignaz Gretener. “The new Flight Training Devices in Arizona, and soon in Europe, will be heavily utilized by our customers.”

A second PC-12 NGX FTD is under construction and is expected to enter service in 2021. FTD features include Honeywell Primus Epic 2.0-based avionics and Frasca’s 220-degree spherical display system along with the PC-12 NGX’s touch screen avionics controller, single power control lever and autothrottle system. The Pilatus PC-12 NGX is powered by a single Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6E-67XP engine, seats up to 10 passengers and offers a 1,803 NM range, 290-knot maximum cruise speed and 2,236-pound payload.