Spirit, CAE Launch Pilot Pathway Program

Spirit Airlines and flight training company CAE are launching a program designed to “expand the carrier’s pipeline of highly skilled, professional pilots.” The Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program is open to graduates of CAE’s Airline Pilot Pathway program who have reached 500 hours total flight time. According to Spirit, individuals selected for the Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program will receive a conditional offer of employment, Spirit electronic flight bag and mentorship while accruing flight time needed to reach Airline Transport Pilot (ATP) certification minimums.

“CAE is a great partner for us because of their commitment to safety and operational excellence, and also their dedication to finding solutions for student training needs,” said Ryan Rodosta, Spirit Airlines senior director of flight operations and system chief pilot. “At Spirit, we recognize Pilots are at the core of an airline. … We’re growing fast and creating tremendous career-progression opportunities.”

CAE currently employs over 13,000 people at more than 200 sites and training locations in 40 countries. The Spirit Wings Pilot Pathway program will be located at the company’s Phoenix Aviation Academy in Phoenix, Arizona. Regarding its plans for growth, Spirit noted that it expects to accept delivery of a total of 24 new aircraft in 2022 and an additional 33 in 2023.