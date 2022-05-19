Flying Musicians Names 2022 Solo Scholarship Recipient

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has selected flutist Jovencia “Jovie” Webbeking as the recipient of its 2022 FMA Solo program scholarship. Webbeking, one of six finalists for the program, was chosen by FMA’s board from an initial pool of 37 nominees from across the U.S. and Canada. She is the fifteenth overall recipient of the FMA Solo program, which offers scholarships to high school music students for flight training through their first solo as well as providing assistance with flight training materials and gear.

“For the past several years I have been interested in aerospace, namely fluid dynamics and model rocketry, but since then, I have realized that what I like to do best is truly experience my accomplishments,” said Webbeking. “So, I have turned to aviation, and becoming a pilot. In the fall, I will attend Vanderbilt university where I plan to major in mechanical engineering and minor in music performance while still managing to get in flight hours.”

FMA, a 501(C)(3) nonprofit, will open nominations for the 2023 Solo program this coming fall. Candidates must be junior or senior high school music students, at least 16 years of age and able to get a 3rd Class FAA medical, state-issued driver license or equivalent. Nominations can be made by the students’ music director/teacher.