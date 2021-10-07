FMA 2022 Solo Scholarship Program Nominations Open

The Flying Musicians Association (FMA) has announced that its 2022 Solo Scholarship Program is open for nominations. Now in its eighth year, the program offers scholarships to high school music students for flight training through their first solo as well as providing assistance with flight training materials and gear. In addition, all nominees will receive a sponsored student membership to FMA.

“To be able to assist and watch our student members grow through aviation and music while inspiring others is such a rewarding experience,” said FMA President and CEO John Zapp. “The program has assisted many students who remain engaged. There are now many additional private pilots that have come from this program.”

Scholarship candidates must be junior or senior high school music students, at least 16 years of age and able to get a 3rd Class FAA medical, state-issued driver license or equivalent. Nominations, which can be made by the students’ music director/teacher, will be open through Jan. 31, 2022, with recipients to be announced on May 1. FMA Solo Scholarship program sponsors include Bose Aviation, Sporty’s Pilot Shop, Gleim Aviation, Hartzell Propeller and ForeFlight.