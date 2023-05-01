The FAA’s Bold Safety Initiative

By
Paul Bertorelli
-
Published:
1

1 COMMENT

  1. Without typing a single word — in total silence — you have concisely described both the problem AND the solution in pictures so that the “less than qualified” at DOT, FAA, NTSB, airlines, unions et al, can clearly understand and remember. GENIUS! THIS is why all of us here think YOU are the best qualified to fill that big, empty chair. (Just remember … I want the Director of Small Aircraft job 🙂 I can do that remotely, right?).

    Sadly, all the momentum now being put into THIS dog and pony show will likely put MOSAIC behind another year 🙁