Avfuel Launches SAF Book And Claim Program

Avfuel Corporation announced the launch of a book and claim program for sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) at the 2021 NBAA convention on Tuesday. The program is designed to allow customers to buy and receive credit for a full load delivery of SAF regardless of where they are in relation to where the fuel is delivered. The fuel is purchased and credited, then used at an airport where it is already available rather than shipping it to the customer.

“Sustainable aviation fuel is the most effective way to reduce a flight’s carbon footprint, and book and claim is the single-most effective way to make SAF attainable for customers no matter where they fly,” said Keith Sawyer, Avfuel manager of alternative fuels. “Trucking the fuel to the opposite end of the country where a customer may want SAF is not only less efficient and costlier—particularly given the truck driver shortage—but also affects the lifecycle emissions reduction benefit of SAF.”

The SAF book and claim program, along with plans to facilitate bringing SAF and unleaded avgas to market, aligns with Avfuel’s recently announced sustainability mission statement and pledge to offset emissions annually. According to the company, all of its projects will have monitoring, verification and certification requirements that meet either the Gold Standard, American Carbon Registry, Climate Action Reserve or Verified Carbon Standard. For 2020, Avfuel says it is offsetting 8,164 metric tons of carbon emissions with carbon credits purchased through carbon credit provider CBL Markets.