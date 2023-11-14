B-29 Scale Replica Flight Video Released

Video of the first flight of what might be the most complex homebuilt project ever conceived or built has been released, a week after the aircraft was involved in a landing mishap in Indiana. Tom Hodgson has been working on a 35 percent scale B-29 replica for years and flew it on Nov. 5. The accompanying video shows a series of low altitude flights around the pattern at Glenndale Airport in Kokomo. One of those passes may have been a go-around.

The first flight happened on the same day the aircraft collided with a golf cart carrying a woman who was shooting a video. At the time, she was reported to have been knocked unconscious and was subsequently airlifted to a local hospital. There has been no update on her condition. Hodgson, who was flying the plane, was apparently uninjured. It’s not clear if the aircraft, which is powered by four Honda Fit engines with belt drive reductions to power the props, was damaged. AVweb was unable to contact Hodgson and the Howard County Sheriff’s Department did not immediately return messages left Nov. 14.