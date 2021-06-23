SkyDisplay HUD Earns STC Approval

MyGoFlight has received supplemental type certificate (STC) approval from the FAA for its SkyDisplay head-up display (HUD), the company announced at the 2021 Aircraft Electronics Association convention on Tuesday. Designed for Part 23 aircraft, the SkyDisplay system is made up of an aircraft interface device (AID), which reads the aircraft’s ARINC 429 and serial data busses, and a projection unit. The approved model list for SkyDisplay AID installation currently includes the Cirrus SR20, SR22 and SR22T.

“With very strong interest, over 20 aircraft have committed to pre-certification positions to have SKYDISPLAY installed,” MyGoFlight said. “These aircraft operate under Part 23 rules for piston, turbo-prop and light jet aircraft and include Cirrus, Cessna, Beechcraft, Phenom, TBM, Piper, Air Tractor/Fire Boss, and more.”

According to MyGoFlight, the SkyDisplay can be integrated with Aspen, Garmin and Honeywell avionics systems with plans to expand compatibility to other units in the future. Unit price for the SkyDisplay HUD system is $29,500. The company also recently introduced an Enhanced Vision System (EVS) option for the HUD, a $5,000 upgrade that adds thermal imaging capabilities.