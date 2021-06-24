FAA OKs AEA Apprenticeship Program

The FAA has officially determined that the Aircraft Electronics Association’s (AEA) avionics technician apprenticeship program satisfies regulatory requirements for the issuance of a repairman’s certificate. FAA Aircraft Maintenance Division manager Jackie Black announced the agency’s decision on Wednesday at the 64th annual AEA International Convention & Trade Show in Dallas, Texas. As previously reported by AVweb, AEA’s apprenticeship program was approved by the U.S. Department of Labor Employment and Training Administration’s Office of Apprenticeship in 2019.

“Now that the avionics technician apprenticeship program has been accepted by the Federal Aviation Administration and approved by the Department of Labor, AEA-member repair stations have another tool to grow their own and successfully recruit, train and retain qualified technicians,” said AEA CEO Mike Adamson. “It is another critical step in our industry’s ongoing workforce development efforts and offers a new career pathway where individuals can simultaneously earn a competitive wage, gain knowledge with structured learning and on-the-job training, and achieve industry-recognized credentials.”

The AEA avionics technician apprenticeship program provides a competency-based occupational framework (CBOF) covering areas including occupational pathways, functions and performance criteria along with academic, workplace and personal competencies. It was created by a team of AEA-member repair station and manufacturer representatives in partnership with Washington D.C.-based nonprofit research organization the Urban Institute.