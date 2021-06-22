Garmin Upgrades TXi EIS With New Features For Turbine/Piston Twins

Garmin International has announced that its TXi engine indication system (EIS) is now available for select twin turboprop aircraft, including the Cessna 425, the Beechcraft King Air 90 series and some variants of the Pratt & Whitney PT6A-powered Piper Cheyenne. The TXi EIS has engine timers, exceedance recordings and dynamic engine indications, as well as wireless data logging. Dynamic markings for multi-engine piston aircraft and electronic ignition support for Lycoming and Continental engines are also available with the system.

Carl Wolf, Garmin vice president of aviation sales and marketing, said, “This significant update to TXi EIS allows twin turboprop owners and operators to further modernize their cockpits [with] a state-of-the-art engine indication solution that replaces expensive-to-maintain traditional round dial gauges, and also provides easy wireless access to valuable engine performance data.”

A dedicated 7-inch TXi flight display in portrait mode replaces round-dial EIS gauges. Pilots can set an outside air temperature (OAT) indication in accordance with pilot operating handbook (POH) recommendations.

There are also several updates for primary flight display (PFD) and piston-aircraft TXi EIS versions, including: indicated airspeed (IAS) and vertical speed (VS) bugs for Garmin GFC 500, GFC 600 and Avidyne DFC 90 autopilots that show solid when activated and hollow when inactive; a new down arrow and dashed line on TXi PFDs with a 7-inch landscape display will now point out the direction of the heading bug when selected to a heading that is out of view; optional Electroair electronic ignition support for Lycoming and Continental engines; support for an optional feature on select aircraft with the GSU 75 and allows the primary flight display (PFD) to depict attitude information during aerobatic flight; and a new optional G-meter.

Separately, Garmin also announced it has received Supplemental Type Certificate (STC) approval for the GFC 600 digital autopilot in select Pilatus PC-12/41 and PC-12/45 turboprop singles.