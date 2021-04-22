EAA Announces AirVenture NOTAM Changes

With the annual Oshkosh AirVenture fly-in around the corner, the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) is highlighting some changes to the show-related Notice to Airmen (NOTAM). The 2021 AirVenture NOTAM includes new ATC-assignable transition points approaching Wittman Regional Airport (KOSH) from the west along with noting that VORs FAH and IKK have been decommissioned. In addition, the width of temporary Runway 18L/36R is now 60 feet following a reconstruction.

“With AirVenture on hiatus last year, it is more crucial than ever to thoroughly read and understand the 2021 AirVenture NOTAM to ensure safe operations on arrival and departure for this year’s event,” said EAA vice president of advocacy and safety Sean Elliott. “We also urge all pilots to log appropriate cross-country time prior to their trip to Oshkosh so they have the proficiency and confidence to fly safely in conjunction with a thorough knowledge of this year’s NOTAM.”

The 2021 AirVenture NOTAM will be in effect from 12 p.m. CDT on Thursday, July 22, to 8 p.m. CDT on Sunday, August 1. A copy of the show NOTAM can be downloaded at EAA.org/NOTAM. The event itself, which was cancelled last year due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, is scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug. 1 in Oshkosh, Wisconsin.