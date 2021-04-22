Bye Aerospace Introduces Eight-Seat eFlyer

Bye Aerospace officially unveiled its new eight-seat eFlyer 800 all-electric twin “turboprop class” aircraft design on Thursday. Aimed at the air-taxi, air-cargo, regional and charter aircraft markets, the eFlyer 800 will feature two wing-mounted electric motors with dual redundant motor windings, quad-redundant battery packs and a whole airframe parachute. According to Bye, operating cost for the aircraft will be one-fifth that of “traditional” twin turboprops.
“The eFlyer 800 is the first all-electric propulsion technology airplane that achieves twin-turboprop performance and safety with no CO2 and extremely low operating costs,” said Bye Aerospace CEO George Bye. “This type of remarkable economy and performance is made possible by the electric propulsion system and advanced battery cell technology that results in significantly higher energy densities.”
Bye Aerospace is working with Safran on an electric powertrain for the eFlyer 800, which is expected to have a top cruise speed of up to 320 knots, 35,000-foot ceiling and 500-NM range with 45-minute IFR reserves. The company is also looking at offering an emergency autoland system for the aircraft along with options for supplemental power solar cells and in-wheel electric taxi. In addition to developing the 800, Bye is currently pursuing FAA Part 23 certification for its two-seat eFlyer 2, which flew for the first time in April 2018, and four-seat eFlyer 4.
Vaporwear.
“All-electric twin turboprop”
Huh? No combustion no ‘turbo’. They can’t get that right even?
“Advanced battery cell technology that results in significantly higher energy densities.”
And this exists where and is powering what?
“In-wheel electric taxi”
Because battery power is so limited it can’t even taxi under its own power?
If this is necessary how close they must be cutting battery reserve!
No one is producing an electric aircraft and they will all sing the same song, when battery technology gets better we will have unlimited energy for an unlimited amount of time. All you have to do is invest in my company and someday, in the future we can build an electric airplane and make you rich.
Why are all snake oil salesmen drawn to the aviation industry. PT Barnum would be proud of these guys.
I find it difficult to believe even one word of this.
But I eagerly await news of its first flight.
While I share the same skepticism, a first flight isn’t difficult. It’s first 500nm flight on the other hand…
Agree with every one of the preceeding comments.
Aviation publications do their readers and viewers no favors by publishing these “never-was/never WILL BE” pipe dreams. I rarely even look at them–except to see what whacky-ware is out there now. With the exception of electric motor gliders and other very light aircraft, it will be a long time before being taken seriously.
As a long-time reader/subscriber, AvWeb/Aviation Consumer is THE MOST TRUSTED source of aviation news. Perhaps a separate section for “Other futuristic proposals” would be in order–if any of these DID start to actually be developed, they could be moved up to an actual “working on certification” status. In the meantime, publications wouldn’t lose credibility by wasting reader’s time. Leave the “Far-out” stuff to Popular Mechanics magazine, which has been showing “Flying Cars” as “Just around the corner for what–85 YEARS?
I think technologically this if feasible…The big problem is DC fast charging infrastructure at small GA airports. It doesn’t exist.
I actually attended one of George Bye’s forums at Airventure … maybe as long as five years ago? At that time, he was prancing back and forth extolling the virtue of his eFlyer 2 and eFlyer 4. He puts on a pretty good talk but … show me the airplanes, George !!
The following is directly from his website:
“Established in February 2014, the eFlyer program was created by Bye Aerospace to produce the two seat “eFlyer”, and for it to be fully certified under the new FAR 23 Amendment 64, and bring it to market. We intend to serve general aviation by providing a clean, renewable energy, electric training aircraft. As of April 2021 we have over 726 purchase deposits in our backlog, split evenly between the eFlyer 2 and eFlyer 4. Check out the video of the eFlyer 2 prototype in flight below.”
As I remember it, before the eFlyer(s), he was going to put an electric engine and a battery pack into a C172 prior to the above. THAT never materialized. His first eFlyer was named the Sun Flyer … I guess he was gonna power it with PV solar panels ?? Then he’s got the eFlyer 2 and suddenly there’s an eFlyer 4. He says he’s holding 726 purchase deposits but … where the heck are the airplanes? As near as I can find, there’s only one airplane. Suddenly, he’s building a multi-motor airplane that’s gonna kick the King Air out of the box. He better deliver the 726 deposit holder airplanes before he starts flapping THIS kind of story. I think he’s full of … Bravo Sierra. George … FOCUS !!!!
Vaporware … INDEED !! Isn’t there a truth-in-advertising law ?? But hey … I’m sure the airplane is green and will save the planet?
See:
