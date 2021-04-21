This Is Why We Can’t Have Nice Things

I really should stop reading so many accident reports, but I am suffering from some sort of psychosis that prevents me from quitting. Just as soon as I think I’ve reached step two of the 10-step withdrawal process, I’m clicking on another one and plugging the details into my database.
And just as soon as I think I’ve seen the most bizarre thing imaginable, I find another one that plummets below even that standard. Like this accident (PDF). I’m working on a follow-up report on the engine failure video we published last week. I unearthed this accident because I wondered if there had been any failures of the Austro AE-300, which I consider to be the most refined piston engine in general aviation today.
The almost comically sad summary is that this crash happened to a 14-hour student pilot on his first solo. The engine rolled back to one-third power because the shop replaced two induction hoses with the wrong type, one that had an inner lining that wasn’t stitched. This caused the hose liner to collapse and starve the engine of air. The airplane did not come from the factory with that hose. The long and the short of it is we handed a well-engineered, modern airplane with a superb safety record and an engine to match to a 25-year-old student pilot who got an e-ticket ride through power lines and drainage ditches because mechanics installed the wrong hose. On the upside, it looks like the student was well trained and performed admirably.
And let me interrupt the flow of this commentary for a brief rant. This accident still doesn’t have a final probable cause from the NTSB. It occurred exactly four years ago almost to the day and is still in progress. Frankly, this is pathetic. The NTSB should be doing better than this. A lot better. When you read it, you’ll realize that the G1000 in the airplane provided excellent technical data and an engine inspection filled in the rest. Now, back to your previously scheduled blog.
And this week, I was asked to discuss the engine failure video with a group of California pilots, one of whom asked how you’re supposed to tell if a mechanic has improperly torqued a rod or a cylinder base nut or bolt. If the NTSB reports are accurate, this is a frequent cause of engine failures. My answer is to babble incoherently because I don’t know. There is no way to know if a rod cap bolt either wasn’t torqued or is coming loose. If you’re really obsessive, I suppose you could buy a cylinder wrench and check the cylinder base nuts. I have never done this and probably would not because I prefer the religious method.
Faith.
No, not praying to the Almighty for my salvation in the event of an engine failure, but faith that the shop I’ve engaged generally knows what it’s doing, always does that and has a track record to prove it. A track record is not necessarily blemish free, because A&Ps and IAs are human and they make mistakes. Mistakes are forgetting to log something correctly, missing an AD or forgetting a ground wire. It happens.
For major engine work or overhauls, I have no means of second-guessing that work. I rely on the shop’s reputation. It has generally worked, but in the engine failure video, the Lycoming engine that failed and put our Mooney into a swamp was a factory engine, so there’s that. Overhauls I’ve bought from Penn Yan Aero and Zephyr Engines have been good soldiers. So has the engine in the Cub, from Don’s Dream Machines. With evidence of proper torque throughout, I would, naturally, go back to those shops.
None of these shops were named in the many dozen accident reports I read on maintenance-caused crashes. Quite a few lesser shops were. If I were to generalize about what they did wrong—and this topic eludes broad generalizations—it’s that they did stupid stuff even I know not to do. For example, using sealants on crankcase halves when the overhaul manuals say not to do this. Or not following the prescribed torque tightening method and sequences. Those things are there for a reason.
At most shops, you’ll see a step-by-step assembly checklist so that nothing is missed and nothing is improperly installed. The factories now have at least some of this computerized, including automated recording of torque values on critical fasteners. This is just one minor example of things the factories have done to minimize manufacturing and assembly errors.
It’s a different story in the field. And I don’t want to overstate the case here by suggesting airplanes are raining from the sky because of incompetent mechanics. That’s simply not the case. The overwhelming majority of maintenance is done correctly and professionally. It’s just that the egregious errors often get their own NTSB numbers.
Owners can do their part by tending to maintenance in the first place, repairing stuff that should be repaired and being a little careful about deferring too much. When you decide to skip replacing a cowl fastener, just make sure that four more aren’t about to go off duty. Because the minor things so rarely cause accidents, there is tendency to ignore them to the point of complacency. If you can’t afford to or don’t want to do the necessary maintenance, you’re better off not owning an airplane.
No Aero
When I got the email canceling Aero in July for the second year in a row, it was actually a relief. First of all, it was jammed up against AirVenture and I wasn’t sure I wanted to do the international travel anyway. Aero is, by far, my favorite of all the shows. It’s quiet, focused and they have beer and coffee in most of the booths. You can at the same time be drunk and over-caffeinated and on a sugar high from all the pastries you swore you wouldn’t eat this time.
I don’t know if this is the right thing to do or whether it’s an overreaction. The show is held in a complex of indoor, well-reventilated halls, but indoors nonetheless. It seems inconceivable to me that with the international crowd Aero attracts, there would be no COVID-19 transmission. But would it be a little or a lot? If it’s a little, is that worth the risk? If it’s a lot and there are deaths, is that the price we have to pay to carry on with these shows?
For me, after writing the obituary of my friend Mike Collins six weeks ago, the answer is no, it’s not worth this risk because there are other ways to do this work and this job. The CDC tells me my risk, as a fully vaccinated person, is 0.005 percent of acquiring in infection and lower than that from dying of it. That’s vanishingly little, but much remains unknown about how variants may swing that number. I don’t mind hanging back for a while.
We’ll eventually get back on track with these expos, although after a two-year layoff, Aero may look a little different. Sun ‘n Fun, which I did attend, had a slightly different feel to it. But I spent 90 percent of my time outdoors. Can’t do that at Aero. I’m glad it was decided for me.
With respect to the DA 40 engine fail the very unlucky student pilot did the right thing. He did not try to turn around and kept the aircraft under control until it stopped moving. The instant the engine rolled back the insurance company bought the airplane and the pilots primary task was to arrive back on the ground without injury. This was a good news story.
I would be interested in Paul’s thoughts regarding engine failures caused by faulty maintenance, vs engine failures after pilots went flying with known defects. My suspicion is there is considerably more of the latter then the former.
I own 2 airplanes so I am very aware of how expensive it has become to properly maintain an aircraft. I also see a significant number of airplane owners that look like they are scrimping on maintenance.
Engine failure accidents seem to be increasing, but the plain fact is that many of these could likely have been prevented by a greater commitment to not let maintenance slide and not live with known defects.
I didn’t sort the data for trends in pilots knowing about defects versus other failures. If pilot-caused fuel-related stoppages are eliminated, I would say the majority of the maintenance-related accidents were not caused by known defects, but stuff the shop did or didn’t do. The above accident is an example of this.
If we want sophisticated, efficient powerplants–and the AE-300 is that–then mechanics have to learn to maintain them. The hose in question was a numbered, approved part. If a mechanic replaces it with a generic part, he or she needs to know what the implications of that are.
The Nall data shows that maintenance-related crashes have been rising over the past five years. Engine-related accidents are the lion’s share of these mishaps, so they may be rising. I didn’t sort the data to confirm that, however.
I find the almost daily stream of reports of engine failures disturbing. At my age (mid 70’s) I tend to be more conservative than I was in my 50’s. Even then, after one OMG experience hang gliding, I made the decision that it was more important to maintain my physical integrity (and earning power) rather than satisfy my brief desire for excitement. Perhaps I should get trained and licensed as an A&P. Or, just buy a three monitor, VR capable, computer system and “fly” virtually.
“Perhaps I should get trained and licensed as an A&P.” Rich, unfortunately the FAA has made it almost impossible to do so if you have a full-time job. Even if you are retired, the time to acquire the experience for qualifying for the license is enough that you may be too old to fly by then. I, and others here, have railed against the problem and suggested the FAA promote training to allow plane owners to legally work on their own aircraft, but no others. Sadly, the odds of it happening are about the same as Paul’s dying from COVID after receiving the vaccine.
The chinese have a word for it which springs out of communist factory mind-set, which roughly translates as “good enough” to leave the factory.
It is why my sister and brother in law were stranded in the middle of the African bush for a night when the extremely cheap bolt used to hold the main pulley assembly of the Chinese pick-up they were driving shattered, leading to what my sister, a nurse, described as multiple organ failure.
The mechanic who cut the air tube out of what they found lying around instead of ordering the part or double checking, obviously thought too it was “good enough” for him to get out of the shop and home for a beer. Sometimes communists and capitalists are just the same.
We had a similar saying in the US military. “Close enough for government work.”
“asked how you’re supposed to tell if a mechanic has improperly torqued a rod or a cylinder base nut or bolt. ……… My answer is to babble incoherently because I don’t know.”
My answer:
Don’t worry about the nut or bolt Just assume that the engine will quit and have a plan of action. Execute the plan and walk away from the wreckage.
Utterly ridiculous reply, of course. he only way you can do that is to fly from long runways and depart non-standard in circles over the airport, don’t fly over forest or rough terrain and arrive over the airport high and circle down. Try that at VNY.
Though having a proper takeoff briefing and planning your route for contingencies will go a long way toward mitigating the risks of engine failure. Not all of them (some maneuvers by their nature leave very little room for engine failure, like a short-field takeoff in some multi-engine piston aircraft), but at least a good number of them.
Gary, I absolutely agree with your first sentence. Second part, not so much. When it comes to multi-engine airplane operation you suddenly have a whole new set of hard performance figures. You either fly out of it or you don’t. In single engine airplanes there are no options. You’re or up, or down. And Grant’s assertion that you will walk away from the wreckage if the flight was properly planned is, to me, still not a fully understood statement.
“Ignorance Is Bliss”… Most pilot/owners prefer not knowing. Drop the keys off with the maintenance shop and wait for the call that the plane’s Annual is complete. Maintenance shop mechanics are not paid to study manufacture manuals. It takes several hours to learn a new engine and/or aircraft. Should the aircraft owner pay or should the mechanic study on their own time?
Some mechanics work directly with the owner/operator by educating them about what an Annual is and how to use the aircraft manuals/publications. Every aircraft owner should have a copy of AC 43.13 and study it like their life depends on it.
If you can get the time, I’d also recommend doing at least one owner-assist annual from start to finish. You learn a lot about your airplane, even if you never do another owner-assist again.
Joe
The good news is that engine failures where there are no good options to land are still surprisingly survivable IF impact occurs at a lower speed with the aircraft wings level and a level or slightly nose up attitude.
This is why most people survive crashing into houses, dense forest, large rocks etc etc. 60 kts to 0 knots takes 24 feet with a steady 9 G de acceleration. Even a few feet of space for de acceleration greatly increases survivability. This is why the steep nose down hits are almost always fatal.
Paul, what I was thinking of was more along the lines of pilots who choose to minimize maintenance and then suffer a failure. The poster child for this was a accident I am aware of where the airplane suffered a catastrophic internal mechanical failure and instant total power loss. At first glance you would say that this was not foreseeable, but the pilot insisted that an oil change was only required even 100 hrs because the airplane had a oil filter. However he only flew 30 hours a year and therefore he would not pay for an oil change at the last 3 annual inspections. I believe it is likely that if the oil filter had been examined at the last inspection which I believe was shortly before the accident flight it is likely there would have been signs of engine distress
It is impact f these kinds of owner driven maintenance decisions to save money, that I wonder about.
Finally as a general comment I would suggest basic mechanical competence is is fading as we live in a repair by replacement world for virtually everything we own. My personal experience is that light airplane system understanding is often very weak in GA pilots and so they miss the clues that are often present before the catastrophic failure.
Looking at the photo of the hose in the NTSB docket linked from the report, it looks like the hose is aircraft type orange silicone, of the type commonly used for induction hose. So this probably wasn’t some off-the-wall substitution of Home Depot crap for aircraft hardware. Unfortunately, that “aircraft quality” material appears to have been designed to carry air at pressure higher than ambient, and when used for air at a pressure lower than ambient it collapsed. Personally, I’d classify this one as a failure of imagination more than anything else. The mechanic failed to imagine that stuff they were familiar with, that is perfectly adequate most induction applications, was not appropriate for all induction applications.