Garmin Launches Updated TXi eLearning Course

Garmin announced the launch of the new TXi Essentials 2.0 eLearning course for its TXi touchscreen flight displays on Wednesday. The online course focuses on scenario-based training and is accessible via computer, tablet or smartphone. It can also be used in combination with the company’s free TXi PC trainer and TXi Trainer apps.

“Designed for pilots new to the system, experienced pilots looking for recurrent training on their avionics, or pilots returning to flying after some time off, this updated course offers best practices for operational use, including instruction on features included in recent software updates as well as the many other capabilities and benefits of the TXi flight displays,” Garmin said.

Cost for the TXi Essentials 2.0 course is $49.95 for a two-year subscription. In addition to standard system use, the course covers topics such as abnormal operations, database management and helicopter specific features. Garmin introduced the TXi series, which includes the G500 TXi, G600 TXi and G700 TXi, in 2017.