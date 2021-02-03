AOPA Schedules Two Aviator Showcase Events

The Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association (AOPA) has added two Aviator Showcase events to its 2021 programming. The first showcase is scheduled to take place at Manassas, Virginia’s Manassas Regional Airport (KHEF) on Aug. 27. The second will be held at Fort Worth Alliance Airport (KAFW) in Fort Worth, Texas, on Oct. 1.

“As has been the case with our past events, the AOPA Aviator Showcases will provide an excellent value and opportunity for aviation companies to interact with uniquely qualified audiences of the most engaged pilots,” said AOPA senior events and outreach director Chris Eads. “These events offer the chance to be in front of aircraft owners and pilots looking to buy.”

Both events will include indoor exhibit space, an outdoor aircraft display and technology-related seminars. AOPA plans to open registration approximately 12 weeks before each event with ticket availability limited based on CDC guidelines. The organization says it is also looking at holding two AOPA Pilot Gathering Air Tours in the fall of 2021 depending on “the nation’s response and recovery” from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.