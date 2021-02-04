EBACE 2021 Canceled

The annual European Business Aviation Convention & Exhibition (EBACE) has been canceled for the second year in a row due to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Hosted by the European Business Aviation Association (EBAA) and National Business Aviation Association (NBAA), the event was scheduled to take place May 18-20 in Geneva, Switzerland, at the PalExpo convention center and Geneva International Airport. In 2019, the convention saw over 400 exhibitors and more than 13,000 attendees.

“Although vaccination programs are ramping up, we are still in unchartered waters,” said EBAA Secretary-General Athar Husain Khan. “We felt that, in May 2021, the safety of our exhibitors and attendees could not be guaranteed in the traditional EBACE format.”

NBAA and EBAA plan to host virtual EBACE programming during the scheduled convention dates. Virtual content details have not yet been published. The associations have also said they will be pursuing other opportunities during the year to “jointly promote business aviation excellence.”