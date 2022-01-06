NBAA Postpones ABACE

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) and the Shanghai Airport Authority (SAA) announced on Wednesday that the Asian Business Aviation Conference & Exhibition (ABACE) will be postponed through 2022. The groups pointed to COVID-19-related challenges for exhibitors and attendees as the reasoning behind the decision. This is the third year in a row the event has been shuttered due to COVID.

“As we know, the continued pandemic has prompted governments around the world to institute travel restrictions and requirements, presenting significant logistical and other challenges for exhibitors,” said NBAA president and CEO Ed Bolen. “We were hopeful we could have held the event, but the health and safety of all ABACE participants is our highest priority, so we have elected to postpone it through 2022.”

ABACE 2022 was scheduled to take place April 12-14 in Shanghai, China. The convention, which is co-hosted by NBAA and the Asian Business Aviation Association (AsBAA) and conducted in partnership with SAA, was launched it 2012. The annual event typically attracts more than 9,000 attendees from 50 countries.