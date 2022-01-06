First ACJ TwoTwenty Delivered

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) has successfully delivered the first ACJ TwoTwenty business jet to launch customer Comlux. The aircraft is headed to Comlux’s facility in Indianapolis, Indiana, for cabin completion before its planned entry into service in early 2023. Comlux is slated to outfit the first 15 TwoTwenty cabins at its Indianapolis completion center.

“The ACJ TwoTwenty is a new and unique value proposition to business aviation buyers,” ACJ said. “The ACJ TwoTwenty is the only business jet featuring six wide VIP living areas, of around 12m2/130 ft2 each and is at a price point of a ULR bizjet. Equipped with a signature flexible cabin catalogue, this fully completed aircraft is ideal for private and business jet users.”

As previously reported by AVweb, the Airbus A220-100-based ACJ TwoTwenty was introduced in October 2020. The aircraft features 785 square feet of cabin floor space, a range of 5,650 NM and seats for up to 19 passengers. ACJ reports that there are currently more than 210 Airbus corporate jets in service worldwide.