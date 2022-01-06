FlightSafety International Acquires Frasca

Aviation simulator manufacturer Frasca International has been acquired by FlightSafety International, according to an announcement from Frasca on Thursday. The companies plan to offer a suite of complementary training devices for a wide array of markets “from universities and trade schools, to professional flight departments, commercial airlines, cargo operators and government and military flight operations.” Frasca and FlightSafety report a long history of collaboration beginning with the friendship of company founders Rudy Frasca and Al Ueltschi.

“FlightSafety has traditional strength in high-quality training in large Level D simulators and FRASCA’s strength in training development and ab initio flight training makes this partnership beneficial for both entities,” Frasca said in its announcement. “This acquisition will better allow each company to increase its ability to prepare aviators through scalable and integrated product lines, increased innovation, and expanded expertise in the training and simulation market.”

Frasca says it will continue to operate out of its facility in Urbana, Illinois, and the company name will remain the same. John Frasca will stay on as president and all management and employees are expected to be retained. Frasca International was founded in 1958.