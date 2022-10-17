Ampaire Taps Tamarack Winglets For Three Alternative-Energy Programs

Alternative-energy aircraft developer Ampaire has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Tamarack Aerospace Group “to develop further aerodynamic upgrades for Ampaire’s family of hybrid electric aircraft.” Plans call for Tamarack to adapt its “Smartwing” active winglet technology to Ampaire’s alternative energy variants of the Cessna 208 Caravan, Twin Otter and Beechcraft King Air aircraft. Tamarack active winglet systems are now installed on more than 170 Cessna CitationJets, with climb-gradient and fuel-consumption/range improvements of up to 10 percent, according to Tamarack. The technology also “smooths flight, and improves the ability to take off and land on shorter runways regardless of high/hot conditions and payload,” said Tamarack.

Ampaire CEO Kevin Noertker said, “Tamarack’s technology is a great match with Ampaire’s hybrid propulsion system, as both work synergistically to upgrade the performance and economics of the proven aircraft.” Tamarack’s Founder and CEO Nick Guida added, “Tamarack’s Performance Smartwing technology has demonstrated substantial aerodynamic improvements on multiple platforms including … upgraded CitationJets, and our goal aligns closely with Ampaire’s to make every aircraft more efficient and sustainable.”