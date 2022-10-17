First Aston Martin Edition ACH130 Delivered In U.S.

Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) has delivered its first Aston Martin Edition ACH130 helicopter to a U.S customer, the company announced at NBAA-BACE 2022. Originally intending to produce just 15 of the special edition model, which features interior and exterior designs created by Aston Martin, ACH said last May that it was planning to continue production with an additional 15 units after “selling out almost the entire initial production run faster than expected.” ACH unveiled the ACH130 Aston Martin Edition in 2020.

“[The ACH130 Aston Martin Edition] is the product of a fruitful collaboration between the aeronautical designers at Airbus Corporate Helicopters (ACH) and the automotive designers at Aston Martin, combining ACH’s key values of excellence, quality and service with Aston Martin’s commitment to beauty, handcrafting and automotive art,” ACH said.

ACH also announced at NBAA-BACE that it has sold its first Aston Martin Edition ACH130 in Latin America, and 17th overall, with an order from an undisclosed customer in Brazil. A “corporate” version of Airbus’ single-engine H130, the ACH130 offers a top cruise speed of 134 knots, 347-NM range and maximum takeoff weight of 5512 pounds. It is powered by the Arriel 2D engine and can seat up to six passengers.