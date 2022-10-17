Honda Announces HondaJet Elite II

Honda Aircraft Company announced the HondaJet Elite II on opening day at NBAA-BACE in Orlando, Florida. Hideto Yamasaki, Honda’s president and CEO, said at its press conference that the improvements made to the latest HondaJet are the result of focused market and geographical research. There are currently 225 HondaJet models in service and the latest, according to Honda, is the fastest, farthest and highest-flying jet in its class.

The latest over-the-wing engine mount (OTWEM) design HondaJet Elite II has a 1547-NM range, a 422-knot cruise speed at FL300, and according to Honda, the best fuel efficiency in its class that’s nearly 15 percent higher on typical missions. The maximum cruise altitude is FL430. To support the range increase, Honda tweaked the airframe’s aerodynamics and increased fuel capacity, while also increasing the gross weight by 200 pounds. It also has ground spoilers, bettering takeoff and landing performance despite the higher weight.

Honda also announced that the Elite II will be equipped with autothrottles starting in the first half of 2023, and Garmin’s Emergency AutoLand will follow as standard equipment later in 2023. The aircraft is equipped with Garmin’s G3000 integrated flight deck and is certified for single-pilot operation. The jet will have new paint schemes and nose-to-tail interior refinements, which include a Bongiovi Aviation speakerless in-cabin sound system that’s integrated in the interior panels.

Honda said the jet creates less greenhouse gas emissions and noise pollution than other similarly sized twin-engine business jets. The company is pushing for carbon neutrality by 2050. The HondaJet Elite II will be priced at $6.95 million and Honda reports that FAA certification is imminent.