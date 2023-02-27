First Customer Lear Jet To Be Restored

The world’s oldest Lear Jet is on its way to its birthplace where a group of enthusiasts hopes to restore it to flying condition. The Classic Lear Jet Foundation found the first aircraft delivered by Bill Lear’s upstart company. It was found intact but in need of restoration in Bartow, Florida. Over the weekend it was disassembled and loaded on trailers for the trip to Wichita, where it will be rebuilt. A homecoming event will be held Feb. 28 at 4 p.m. at Global Aviation Technologies at Eisenhower National Airport.

Lear Jet 23-003 was the third aircraft built by Lear’s fledgling company and the first one to be delivered. The group tackling the restoration has deep ties to the plane and the history it represents. “Classic Lear Jet Foundation is made up of current, retired, and former employees who have admiration and affection for the airplane, the man, the company and its employees, the business jet industry, and the city where it all started in 1962,” the group said in a news release.