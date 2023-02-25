Regional Jet Aborts Landing To Avoid Departing Flight At Burbank

The NTSB and FAA are investigating yet another incursion in which the crew of an inbound aircraft had to abort a landing because there was an aircraft departing on the same runway. The Aviation Safety Network (ASN) is reporting a Skywest Airlines E175 (operating as United Express 5326) was cleared to take off from Runway 33 at Hollywood Burbank Airport in California while a Mesa Airlines CRJ-900 (American 5826) was on short final for the same runway. “The CRJ-900 discontinued the approach and initiate[d] a climb out. At the same time the ERJ-175 continued with its departure, which prompted a TCAS alert on the CRJ-900,” the ASN report says. The alert was a resolution advisory (RA). The incident occurred Feb. 22 just before 7 p.m. local time. The ATC exchange begins at 26 minutes in this LiveATC recording.
The post says the controller ordered the CRJ-900 crew to make a left turn and it eventually returned to Burbank for an uneventful landing. The E175 continued to San Francisco. NBC is reporting the landing aircraft was 1.3 miles from the threshold when the E175 began its roll. It’s not clear how close they came to one another. It’s at least the fourth close call involving airliners in the last few months and similar to one earlier this month in which a Southwest 737 taking off from Austin was overflown by a FedEx 767 that had been cleared to land on the same runway in heavy fog. Weather does not appear to have been a factor in the Burbank incident. The mishap came after FAA Acting Administrator issued a call to action on safety in response to the previous three incursions and a fourth incident in which a Boeing 777 lost almost 2,000 feet shortly after taking off from a Hawaiian airport.
There has to be more to this. 1.3 miles from threshold when the departing traffic starts takeoff roll is not that close to justify a go-around by itself between non-heavy planes. Anyone who flies into Midway in VMC knows ATC cuts it just as close sometimes. The TCAS RA is not surprising during the go-around plane proximity to the departing traffic. I am beginning to think that anything that looks out of the ordinary even though it may not be unsafe is being blown out of proportion to sell “news stories”.
I’m with you on that. Beginning takeoff roll when another is on a 1.3 mile final, nothing wrong with that. Skinny but just something to watch. The departure just needs to be 6000′ and airborne (like nose wheel lifting off) when the arrival crosses the runway landing threshold. That is much different than the departure only having been cleared for takeoff with the arrival that close. Guess we’ll see.
…from the repeated contradictory commands, “turn heading right 270, ummm left 270..” and “turn right 30 degrees… err left 30 degrees…” the controller sounded like she had completely lost situational awareness and probably should have been taken off the position.
It appears the when the departure was over San Fernando Rd, the arrival was northwest of intersection A2-B2. There was 500 ft and 8 knots difference at that time. I’ll speculate and say 1.3 miles from threshold maybe true, but the SKW was probably not on the runway at that time the go around was initiated.