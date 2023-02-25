Five Killed In Medevac Crash

All five people aboard a Care Flight Pilatus PC-12 were killed when the aircraft suddenly disappeared from radar as it was climbing on departure from Reno International Airport to Salt Lake City Friday evening. The wreckage was found near Dayton, Nevada, about 40 miles southeast of Reno. Flight trackers showed the plane at about 19,000 feet before contact was lost. According to an ATC recording, a controller had just warned the pilot of generalized turbulence in the area and the pilot said he was climbing to 25,000 feet. A winter storm was hitting the area at the time.
The NTSB sent a full investigation team of seven members to the site. There was the pilot, a nurse, a paramedic, the patient and a relative of the patient on the aircraft. The victims have not yet been identified.
While it would’ve added another fatality to this accident, I feel like these types of flights should require a copilot.
Why is that?
Just seems risky to have a single point of failure in that type of environment. The patient had two professionals to attend to them. Maybe the plane should have as well.
Certainly that would hold true if this was a case of spatial disorientation. Wouldn’t have made any difference if the plane was torn apart by extreme turbulence, but that’s rare; usually that’s pilot aided.
Fair point.
Single pilot IFR nighttime in an ice storm. No way to know just yet with the circumstances of the crash work, but I can picture many scenarios were a copilot would have saved the mission.
Was not work…
These type of flights do require a SIC unless the company has the ops spec which allows for an operating autopilot to substitute for the second pilot. As another poster pointed out inflight breakup due to turbulence is rare, especially since it is known that the flight did reach FL190. Also there is no indication in this article of wreckage scattered over a wide area which would happen if plane broke up in flight. With a departure in a snowstorm, icing overwhelming the airplane or not turning on the ice protection could have happened. I wonder if anyone with PC12 experience could comment on the ability of the plane to handle ice. RIP.
