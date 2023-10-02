Air Safety Institute’s Richard McSpadden Dies In Crash

Richard McSpadden, the senior vice president of the AOPA Air Safety Institute died, along with one other person, in the crash of a Cessna 177RG near Lake Placid Airport in upstate New York Sunday. McSpadden was in the right seat. The other person has not been identified. AOPA spokesman Eric Blinderman told AVweb early reports indicate the Cardinal had “an emergency on takeoff” from Lake Placid shortly before 5 p.m. “They tried to get back but didn’t make the runway,” said Blinderman. The nature of the emergency wasn’t immediately known. He said more information will be available on Monday.
McSpadden was a former commander of the USAF Thunderbirds air demonstration team and joined the Air Safety Institute in 2017. He was well known in the GA community for his analyses of accidents and the safety related content he and his staff created for free distribution. He was also highly regarded by his many friends and colleagues. “We are beyond heartbroken,” said Blinderman. “This is the worst kind of news to process as a friend, colleague and fellow aviator.” He is survived by his wife Judy, son Grant and daughter Annabel.
Oh my goodness. What a tragedy. He did so much for Flight Safety, AOPA, and General Aviation. He’ll truly be missed.
This is very sad news. What we do sadly doesn’t come without risks. R.I.P.
This is a huge loss for all of aviation but especially general aviation. He made a tremendous contribution to aviation safety and will be greatly missed.
That is as unexpected a shock as it gets. I always looked forward to learn from Richard’s thoughtful accident analyses – now he ended up in one himself. Our lives are short, and can end abruptly when we least expect it. My sincere thoughts are going out to his family and friends.
So sad, these top-notch fighter pilots (Snort Snodgrass too) getting killed in small private planes. A warning to all of us.
Tragedy is right. Hoping it wasn’t the impossible turn and we all take the lesson to heart when a cause is determined.
Wow. What a gut punch. Always learned feom his thoughtful and considered accident analysis. Huge loss for GA.
Gut punch sums it up for me, too. So mild, warm, helpful in breaking down accidents and almost-accidents through analysis and interview.
So sad. I was just up that-a-way myself.
Best to his family
Sad news for general Aviacion.
He was a great engine promoting accident analysis and prevention. His videos and columns are going to be missed.
My heart is with his wife and children.
High Flight Richard.
Huge loss for the aviation world.
I usually take crash reports analytically and try to learn from them. Having seen Richard speak in person several times this is different. Makes me rethink my 20+ years of flying and whether to continue.
What a heartbreak. Deepest condolences to his family. We’ve lost an amazing GA advocate and an incredibly knowledgeable pilot.
This is like losing a friend – even if we only knew him from his columns, we felt like we knew him. He will be missed.
I am devastated. Richard was one of the very strong reason why, as a canadian pilot, I joined AOPA. His absolute professionalism set the standard for all of us to follow. My sincere condolences to his family. I will dearly miss his presence in our industry.
What a terrible loss. Prayers to his family and loved ones.
In moments like this it may help to turn to Ernie Gann…
Condolences to family and close friends.
😥
Very sad to hear, especially after all he had done to promote safety.