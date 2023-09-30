Decarbonize Aviation? Good Luck to Us

With weather disasters lined up like airliners on final to LaGuardia, news on climate change is a constant. And with aviation the most energy intensive form of mass transportation, it’s in the cross hairs as an emitter of greenhouse gas. In this video, AVweb’s Paul Bertorelli examines the role of electric airplanes and, more importantly, sustainable aviation fuel. Bottom line: Don’t expect miracles.
The airlines would have you believe they're all in on sustainable fuel. But real questions remain if there' enough biomass to make it work.
